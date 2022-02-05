Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Noida, J&K After Earthquake In Afghanistan

Earthquake: People in Delhi, Noida and Jammu and Kashmir felt the earthquake

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities this morning after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake with its epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region was reported.

Some residents in Uttar Pradesh's Noida tweeted the ground shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi also tweeted they felt the tremor.

"I thought my head is spinning and started to shut my eyes when suddenly I looked at the fan and realised it's an earthquake. Strong tremors felt for about 25-30 seconds in Noida," Shashank Singh, a resident of the city neighbouring Delhi, tweeted.

The National Centre for Seismology tweeted the earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The depth of the earthquake was 181 km, it said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

There are no reports of property damage, injuries or deaths.