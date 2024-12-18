"Transparency Or Else...": BRS Targets Congress On Hyderabad's Musi River Project

Telangana's opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi has accused the ruling Congress of misleading the state on its flagship Musi river project. The government has been accused of planning mass evacuations along Musi river in Hyderabad to benefit real estate giants. The party has demanded that the government show "transparency with the DPR or face privilege motion in the assembly".

Speaking at the state assembly today, BRS leader K Kavitha - daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao -- produced documents, which she claimed, exposes the Congress "deceit".

The mammoth Rs 50,000 crore project is meant to beautify the riverfront of Musi that flows through Hyderabad and develop it on the lines of the Sabarmati river project of Gujarat. The idea is to transform a 110 square km stretch by introducing recreational zones, public plazas, children's theme parks, and entertainment hubs,

But Ms Kavitha claimed it would displace around 16,000 families and instead of focussing on ecology, would create a concrete jungle that would have commercial enterprises including malls.

Worse, it would add another formidable World Bank loan on the state's existing financial burdens. The government, she added, is trying to seize land from the poor and mortgage it to the World Bank.

This is the reason, she said, that the Congress is misleading everyone on its true aims regarding the project.

Ms Kavitha claimed that the Congress government has sent DPR (Detailed Project Report) proposals to the World Bank on September 19. The Revanth Reddy government, she said, had passed the order on October 4 to hire a consultant for the DPR, yet denies its presence. Then on December 17, it denied the existence of the DPR in the Assembly.

"Rs 1.28 lakh crore loans have already secured-why is the Congress seeking another Rs 4,100 crore loan from World Bank? Is Chief Minister Revanth Reddy mortgaging Telangana's future for foreign loans?" she said.

The Congress government, she added, has betrayed the people of Telangana with lies and hidden agendas.