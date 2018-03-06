Transparency, Accountability Must For Good Governance, Says PM Modi

"Transparency in governance leads to greater responsibility towards people and a sense of accountability, which in turn bring changes in work culture and impact of (government) schemes," PM Modi said after inaugurating the new premises of the Central Information Commission in Delhi.
"As transparency in the system increases, there is more trust in the government."
An empowered citizen is the "strongest pillar" of democracy and the government has tried to "inform" and "empower" people in the last four years through various means, the Prime Minister said.
He said the government has started a new practice of providing information through real-time updated, online dashboards.
The information available online had not just helped people in solving their problem but also improved "transparency and quality of citizen services", PM Modi said.
It would help people feel more connected with the government, he added.
"We are working on the five pillars of today's advanced information highway. They are ask, listen, interact, act and inform."