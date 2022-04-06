Major Crackdown In J&K After Targeted Killings, 2 Terrorists Shot Dead

Police said the terrorists were involved in recent civillian killings. (File)

A major crackdown on those suspected of helping separatists and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has been launched by the police following a spate of attacks, officials said on Wednesday.

Two terrorists were killed in an anti-terrorist operation this morning in an area near Tral and Awantipora in the Pulwama district, the police said.

The operation was based on information provided by a captured man who helped terrorists, they said.



AGuH #terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT's terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in #Tral. Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several #terror crimes in #Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 6, 2022

"The police party came across some suspects who tried to flee. But they were given a hot chase. One of them took out a weapon and fired but got killed in effective retaliation by the police party," said Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh.

Mr Singh said another terrorist was also killed in the operation.

According to the police, the killed terrorists were involved in recent civilian killings including the killing of a village chief at Khanmoh.

"Both are locals and belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba. They were involved in many incidents of terrorist violence including killing of some civilians," an officer said.

The police said the killed terrorists have been identified as Shafat Muzaffar and Umer Teli.