Train Hits LPG Cylinder On Rail Tracks In Kanpur, Major Accident Averted

A forensic investigation has been launched, police said.

A potential disaster was averted as a conspiracy to derail the Prayagraj-Bhiwani Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh was uncovered on Monday, police said. A train collided with an LPG gas cylinder placed on the tracks near a crossing in Kanpur's Muderi village Sunday morning. The quick response of the loco pilot, who immediately applied emergency brakes, prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:20 am as the Kalindi Express made its regular journey towards Bhiwani in Haryana. While passing through Shivrajpur, the loco pilot spotted an LPG gas cylinder lying on the railway tracks. Acting swiftly, the pilot slammed the emergency brakes, but the train hit the cylinder, which was thrown clear of the tracks due to the impact. No passengers were harmed, and the train came to a halt shortly after the collision.

The train remained stationary for about 20 minutes at the site as the loco pilot reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The express later made another stop at Bilhaur station for a preliminary investigation before continuing its journey.

Alongside the damaged LPG cylinder, the RPF and Uttar Pradesh Police recovered a bottle filled with petrol, matchboxes, and other suspicious items, including a bag. The bottle appeared to be fashioned into a makeshift petrol bomb.

A forensic investigation has been launched, said Kanpur Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra, adding that railways and law enforcement agencies have intensified security measures on critical railway routes. The RPF, in collaboration with the UP Police Dog Squad, is conducting a thorough investigation, scouring the area for further clues. Additional security forces have been deployed along the Anwarganj-Kasganj railway route.

