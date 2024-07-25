Train Halted 1 Hour After Hitting Lion In Gujarat, Injures Another On Way Back

Two lions were severely injured after being hit by a passenger train in Gujarat, a distressing incident highlighting the dangers faced by wildlife near railway tracks. The incident took place between Hathigadh-Bhesan near Liliya in Amreli district.

The incident occurred during heavy rainfall when a passenger train collided with a nine-year-old lion, causing significant injuries. The train, Mahuva Surat Passenger, stopped for an hour following the collision.

The Forest Department swiftly responded to the scene, already in a state of alert due to frequent wildlife accidents along this stretch. The injured lion, critically wounded by the impact, was transferred to the care of wildlife specialists for treatment.

The train also hit and injured another lion later, sparking outrage among lion conservationists and locals, who have long advocated for measures to safeguard the region's wildlife from such accidents.

Authorities are now under pressure to review and enhance safety measures along railway tracks passing through wildlife habitats, particularly during adverse weather conditions when visibility is impaired. The Forest Department has assured the public that both injured lions are receiving intensive medical care and monitoring their recovery closely.