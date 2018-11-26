Train 18 Completes First Trial Successfully, Runs At 115 km Per Hour

The train can reach the speed of 160 km per hour. (File)

Train 18, India's first train sans a locomotive, completed its first trial run today. The train ran at 115 km per hour on tracks in Moradabad division of Northern Railway. The next trial will be conducted in Kota division where the train will be tested at 160 km per hour, which is its designated speed.

"The Train 18 has successfully completed its running and performance trials up to the speed of 115 kmph on nominated track stretches in Moradabad division having defined track geometry parameters, curved alignments of specific radius and station yard zones," a senior railway official said in a statement.

The official added the performance of the train has been satisfactory and that the trials are progressing as per the schedule.

After completing the Kota trial, the railways will start the process to obtain approvals from authorities for the train's inclusion into commercial service.

Train 18 boasts of state of the art features including diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps and a GPS-based Passenger Information System. It is a full air-conditioned train with 16 coaches and is designed in such a way that passengers can have a look at the driver's cabin.

It is called the next-generation train and has technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.

The train can reach the speed of 160 km per hour. India's fastest train as of now, the Shatabdi Express, runs at 130 kmph.

With inputs from IANS