How To Book Tickets For India's Fastest Train Vande Bharat Express

Train 18: The chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,760 and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310

The booking for the tickets of India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express or Train 18, has begun. The train will embark on its maiden journey on February 17 between Delhi and Varanasi.

Th Train 18 can move at 180 km per hour, but it will only run at 130 km per hour due to speed restrictions. The Vande Bharat Express will start its journey at 6 am from Delhi and will reach Varanasi at at 2 pm.

The chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,760 and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310. The prices of the ticket are inclusive of catering charges.

To reserve seats in the train, customers can log on to irctc.co.in. Tickets can also be booked directly from windows at stations.

The train 18 is fully air conditioned. It will complete the journey in just 8 hours. It will stop at only two stations-- Kanpur and Prayagraj.

Meals on Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 will not be optional for passengers, unlike in premium trains such as Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto express, where they can choose not to avail catering services, officials said. However, passengers travelling the last leg on the route of the train - Prayagraj to Varanasi - will have the choice of opting out of the meals in advance while booking their tickets.

Train 18, developed indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), will make its first journey between New Delhi and Varanasi, via Kanpur and Prayagraj. The train is a self-propelled on electric traction like metro trains, and will start replacing the existing train fleet of the Shatabdi Express.

With inputs from PTI