Tragic Scenes As Hospitals Out Of Breath, Crematoriums Overwhelmed

The explosion in cases has led to overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums.

India crossed a grim milestone with the COVID-19 fatalities surging past the two lakh-mark on Wednesday. The country has been reporting at least 3 lakh daily cases for the past one week. The explosion in cases has led to shortage of oxygen, medical supplies, overwhelming healthcare facilities and crematoriums.

Devastating scenes have been surfacing where people are dying on the streets and desperate families crowding outside hospitals and pharmacies in search of treatment and medicines.

A woman, who had been waiting since Tuesday night for her turn to get an oxygen cylinder refilled for her mother, reacts after she was informed about her mother's death, outside a refilling workshop, in New Delhi.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Family members embrace each other amid burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi

Photo Credit: AFP

A patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Gurdwara outside a parked car along the roadside amid Covid-19 pandemic in Ghaziabad

Photo Credit: AFP A man reacts as he performs the last rites of his relative amid the funeral pyres of victims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus during mass cremation held at a crematorium in New Delhi

Photo Credit: AFP Men are seen around the burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 at a cremation ground in New Delhi

Photo Credit: AFP The mother of an infant, who died after a long wait for admission into a hospital, begging for her treatment A man walks past bodies of Covid-19 coronavirus victims lined up before cremation at a cremation ground in New Delhi

Photo Credit: AFP

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total cases to 1,79,97,267, while the death figures crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.