Huge Jam At Delhi-Gurgaon Border, Large Gatherings Banned Near Red Fort

Roads have been barricaded in many parts of the capital in view of the planned protest.

Massive jams were witnessed in many parts of the national capital on Thursday morning as the Delhi police barricaded roads and imposed traffic restrictions to clamp down on planned protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi-Gurgaon border was among the worst affected.

The police have also imposed restrictions banning large gatherings near the Red Fort area in central Delhi, sources said. Traffic cops said they are inspecting every car entering the city to ensure that potential protesters do not sneak in.

Traffic Alert :-

Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. @gurgaonpolice . pic.twitter.com/5R0TcHf8Rc — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019

The restrictions were imposed even as protesters showed no sign of backing down after police said they will not allow demonstrations against the controversial act, which aims to expedite citizenship for non-Muslim migrants. "Permission has not been granted for the protest march to be held by communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar over The Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at 12 pm today," the Delhi Police had announced in a tweet earlier in the day.

Police also announced that the Mathura Road-Kalindi Kunj route has been closed for traffic movement, and asked commuters from Noida to enter Delhi through DND Flyway or the Akshardham road. Movement of the Delhi Metro was affected to a great extent too, with the authorities shutting down the entry and exit gates of the Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Munirka stations.