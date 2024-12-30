Traffic Jam In Space, ISRO Postpones SpaDeX Launch By 2 Minutes, Now At 10 pm

There is a traffic jam in space! It has forced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to postpone the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) by two minutes. Earlier, the PSLV-C60 that would launch the SpaDeX mission or the Space Docking Experiment was to be launched at 9.58 pm, but now it has been pushed to 10 pm.

The launch has been postponed due to "conjunctions with other satellites in the same orbit", Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, told NDTV.

This is not the first time ISRO has had to reschedule its launch due to congestion in the orbit and flight path of the rocket.

Experts at ISRO found that some satellites from the Starlink constellation were coming in the way. Today, there are about 7,000 Starlink satellites in the low Earth orbit. This is a constellation owned by American billionaire Elon Musk and his company SpaceX. Starlink provides satellite-based broadband internet connectivity across the world. Ultimately, the total number of Starlink satellites is expected to go up to about 12,000.

For long, scientists and engineers from many space agencies have been complaining that these massive constellations will cause traffic jams in space. On top of that, there is the presence of space debris in copious amounts that also poses a huge risk to satellites.

In 2023, India had to postpone the launch of its Chandrayaan-3 mission by a few minutes almost for the same reasons.

The SpaDeX Mission

The PSLV C-60 mission has innovation written all over it, with the rocket and the satellites integrated and tested for the very first time at a private entity, Ananth Technologies. At the Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota, the rocket was also assembled in a new facility. Further, the space docking experiment is a big bold innovative step that will pave the way for its use in futuristic missions like Chandrayaan-4 and the making of the Bhartiya Antariksha Station.

In addition, the fourth stage of the PSLV which usually turns into space debris has been converted into an active un-crewed space laboratory. The last stage of the rocket has been re-purposed to become an orbital laboratory and from robotic experiments to growing cowpea seeds to testing green rocket fuel all will be tested on the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module, designated as POEM. It is carrying 24 experiments in space including taking three live biology experiments for the very first time by India.

India's space program is set to achieve another milestone with the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) on its 62nd Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission. ISRO will attempt the docking and undocking of two satellites in orbit, a feat mastered only by Russia, the United States, and China.

This landmark mission, described as a "bold step" by ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, will use indigenous technology.

"When you have multiple objects in space that need to be brought together for a specific purpose, a mechanism called docking is required. Docking is the process by which two space objects come together and connect. This can be done using various approaches: soft mechanisms, hard mechanisms, or pressurized compartments for human transfer. For example, on the International Space Station, crew modules dock at the station, equalize pressure, and transfer people," Dr Somanath told NDTV.

This capability is central to future ambitions, including India's Bharatiya Antariksha Station (a proposed Indian space station), human spaceflight programs, and lunar sample return missions such as Chandrayaan-4.

During docking, there is a "target" object and a "chaser" object. The chaser follows the target, comes into proximity, and establishes a connection.

With the SpaDeX mission, India aims to join the exclusive club of nations capable of space docking.

"The success of this mission will position India as a major spacefaring nation, not just in launching satellites but in conducting complex space operations," Dr Somanath said.