Toyota To Domino's: Full List Of Apologies Over Kashmir Tweet Controversy

Toyota is one among several companies to apologize to India over tweets on Kashmir. (Representational)

From automakers Toyota and Honda to fast food chains like Domino's and KFC, companies across the board have now issued public apologies to India for the unauthorized social media activity of their Pakistani partners, whose expression of support for separatists in Kashmir has drawn heavy criticism from Indian users.

The brand statements come soon after a rare diplomatic escalation between South Korea and India over social media posts by Hyundai Motors' Pakistani partner. In addition to severe backlash online, the tweets triggered calls to boycott the carmaker altogether.

Here is a full list of official apologies issued to India by global brands.

Hyundai

As a business policy Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.

Once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence. Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the distributor's unauthorized non-business related social media activity.

Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity.

Toyota

Toyota is a Global mobility company that aims to earn the respect and admiration from people in each community in which we operate. We are an apolitical entity and any political statements made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorized by us and do not reflect our corporate stance. We regret any hurt this may have caused.

We work tirelessly to comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate. We would like to continue to produce happiness for all, achieving a safer and more environmentally-friendly society through mobility across the world.

Taking a serious note of the unauthorized social media posts made by some independent dealers based outside the country, Toyota has already initiated strict steps and is putting in place processes to avoid any misuse of our brand and reoccurrence of such situations in the future.

We express our deep regret towards the hurt caused by this unauthorized social media activity.

Maruti Suzuki

Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to be a company trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world, through its products, services, ethical business conduct and social responsibility efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals.

As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorized by us.

We deeply regret the hurt to sentiments, that such insensitive communication has caused. It will be our constant endeavor to advise our business associates to comply strictly to our company policy in this regard.

Kia

Kia is a proudly diverse and inclusive organization, committed to leading advanced sustainable mobility in more than 190 markets around the world.

Kia India has taken note of unauthorized social media posts made by an independently-owned dealer based outside of the country, using the dealer's own accounts. We have taken strict measures to avoid such misuse of Kia brand identity and have put in place the processes to prevent such a recurrence.

Kia has a clear policy of not engaging in such political and cultural matters. Our focus continues to be delivering market-leading products and services to our valued customers in India.

We deeply regret the offense caused by this unofficial social media activity.

Honda

As a part of its policy, Honda endeavors to ensure that, in any part of the world it is present, it avoids comment of race, politics, religion and social issues.

Statement contrary to this effect by any associate, dealer or stakeholder is not in line with its policy.

Honda is deeply committed to ensuring compliance with laws and sentiments of every country it operates in. Any hurt caused to this effect is regretted.

KFC

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.

Dominos

Domino's India is committed to the Indian market, having called it home for more than 25 years, and has the utmost respect for the people, culture and spirit of nationalism of the country.

We regret and apologize for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country.

As a brand, we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities with humility, gratitude, and pride.