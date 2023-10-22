'Tough Choice': Norway Ambassador Buys First Saree For Diwali Celebrations

Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener.

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener recently went shopping to buy her first-ever saree for Diwali celebrations in the country. She took to X, formerly Twitter, and said it was a "tough choice" as there were a lot of colours, fabrics and weaves. Sharing a picture collage of herself in three different sarees, she said, "8-week old in India and off to buy my first saree for #Diwali! A tough choice between all the fabrics, colours & weaves. What amazing craftsmanship! I tend to think I will go with red. What do you think?" She added that her husband is also planning to wear a traditional outfit for the festival. "Btw the husband is also going Indian! His kurta pick was easier though," she concluded.

Since being shared, her post has amassed 2.7 lakh views and over seven thousand likes.

8-week old in 🇮🇳 and off to buy my first saree for #Diwali! A tough choice between all the fabrics, colours & weaves. What amazing craftsmanship! I tend to think I will go with red. What do you think?



Btw the husband is also going Indian! His kurta pick was easier though ❤️🥰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XDP7T7XI2y — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) October 21, 2023

"We have enough festivals in India to accommodate all Saaris and Kurtas," said a user.

"Madam Ambassador, you are looking great in all these colours and I must say you know how to pull it off in a saree," added another user.

A third person added, "You look stunning."

"You look awesome in all. Buy all or go for red. Red & family colours are my fav," commented a person.

"Red! It's the color of our civilization. You are glowing in it. Husband looks dapper too," remarked a person.

"Amazing! You wear the saree very well Ambassador!" said a person.

Ms Stener is Norway's new Ambassador to India and presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in August this year. She said that she is looking forward to immersing herself in various facets of India as the country is culturally diverse. The envoy expressed her commitment to further strengthen the partnership between India and Norway during her tenure.

"I am extremely happy to finally be in India and look forward to experiencing this vast and diverse country. I believe Norway and India share a strong bond together, and I hope to further strengthen the partnership during my tenure. India is culturally diverse and I look forward to immersing myself into its various facets. Thank you for a warm welcome, India", she said at that time.