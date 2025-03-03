Punjab Pastor From Viral 'Yeshu Yeshu' Video Faces Sexual Harassment Case

A sexual harassment case has been registered against the pastor of a church in a village in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said on Sunday. In the complaint, a woman alleged that she and her parents have been visiting the church since October 2017.

Pastor Bajinder Singh, known for viral 'Mera Yeshu Yeshu' video, took her mobile number and started sending messages.

She claimed that she was afraid of him and could not reveal it to her parents.

From 2022, Singh allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays and allegedly hugged and touched her inappropriately, the complainant told the police.

Singh has quite a considerable social media following, with his content often appearing in YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. He has over the months been endorsed by several celebrities, including actors Chunky Pandey and Aditya Pancholi.

Police said a case has been registered against him under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

