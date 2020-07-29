'Touch The Sky With Glory': Naval Warship Welcomes Rafale Contingent

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets on way to Haryana's Ambala to join the Indian Air Force fleet were welcomed by a naval warship to Indian Ocean this morning. The Rafale contingent established contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata, deployed in the Western Arabian Sea, soon after taking off from the United Arab Emirates.

"Welcome to the Indian Ocean... May you touch the sky with glory," the Naval warship is heard telling the Rafale commander.

#HEAR: Indian #Rafale contingent establishes contact with Indian Navy warship INS Kolkata deployed in Western Arabian Sea. pic.twitter.com/NOnzKOo2fa — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted an incredible video of the incoming jets.

The five Rafales escorted by 02 SU30 MKIs as they enter the Indian air space.@IAF_MCCpic.twitter.com/djpt16OqVd — / RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 29, 2020

The jets – which took off from Merignac in southwest France and refueled midair yesterday – made a stopover at Al-Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates. They are expected to touch down at Ambala around 3 pm, after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km.

Security has been tightened near the airbase, located around 200 km from the border with Pakistan. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been in place in the city and people have been advise against going to rooftops to watch the jets.

Any filming and photography is also banned.