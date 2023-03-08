Watch: Top US Official Attends Holi Bash With Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar

Rajnath Singh and Gina Raimondo at holi celebrations in Delhi.

A top US official participated in a Holi bash with Union minsters Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar in Delhi on Wednesday. With colours smeared on her face and a garland adding to her Holi attire, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was seen matching steps to drum beats.

The celebrations at Mr Singh's official residence was also attended by Union minister Kiren Rijiju. An artiste decked up in peacock feathers entertained the crowd that gathered there.

Ms Raimondo is on an India trip from March 7-10 to participate in the Indo-US Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum. During this, she will discuss cooperation in various sectors to unlock new trade and investment opportunities between India and US.

The US-India CEO Forum was soft-launched by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Ms Raimondo last November, said a US Commerce department release.