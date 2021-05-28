Top Trinamool Leaders Arrested In Narada Case Get Interim Bail

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim bail to all the four Bengal politicians - including three ministers from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress - arrested by the CBI in connection with the Narada bribery case. The bail was granted to them with certain conditions citing the lockdown in West Bengal.

"We grant them interim bail with certain conditions and hear the main matter as it will take a week or so. Also the lockdown in West Bengal has been extended," the five-member bench said while granting bail.

During the hearing the CBI had contended that the accused can influence the proceedings if granted bail by the court. "These leaders are influential to influence the proceedings. This will send a wrong message. It will have an adverse impact on the society. We urge that court should not grant them interim bail now," the CBI counsel told the court.