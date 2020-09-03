Top Quotes Of PM's Modi's Address At US-India Strategic And Partnership Forum

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), where he shared his views on ''Navigating New Challenges". Addressing the US investors, PM Modi highlighted the government's efforts in creating an ideal business environment in the country. He said India's foreign direct investment increased even when the global investments declined.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address:
- A global pandemic is affecting everyone. It is also testing our resilience, health systems, economic systems.
- The current situation (coronavirus pandemic) demands a fresh mindset. A mindset where the approach to development is human-centric
- While looking at the way ahead, we should keep our focus on ramping up capacities, securing poor and future-prooofing our citizens.
- India was among the first in creating a responsive systems of lockdown. India was first to have face masks and coverings.
- We are 2nd largest PPE kit manufacturers in the world. We have battled floods, two cyclones, locust attacks apart from Covid. This made people stronger. Through Covid and lockdown, the centre knew one thing -- the poor have to be protected. Free Foodgrain for 800 million people for 8 months.
- Pandemic has affected several things but not the aspirations of 1.3 billion people. Many reforms over the past months. Work is actively underway on the world's largest housing programs. Rail road air connectivity boosted.
- We are tackling both demand and supply. India is one of the lowest tax destinations. FDI into India rose by 20% in 2019. This when global FDI fell by 1 per cent. This shows the success of the FDI regime. All steps will ensure a brighter tomorrow, stronger global economy. 1.3 billion Indians embarked on one mission - to make "atmanirbhar Bharat".
- Atmanirbhar Bharat merges local with global. Despite local needs, we didn't shy away from global responsibilities. We ensured constant supply of medicines to the world. We are at the forefront of vaccine research.
- Atmanirbhar Bharat is transformation of passive market into active manufacturer. The road is full of opportunities.
- We are taking the country to new heights as we mark 75 years of independence with political stability, commitment to democracy and diversity.