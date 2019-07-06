'Opportunities In Challenges': Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Varanasi Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a membership drive for the BJP from Varanasi this morning. This is his second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh after his party clinched a spectacular win in the national election held in April and May. PM Modi landed at 10 am and then inaugurated a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport of the temple town. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey received him.