"Opportunities In Challenges": Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Varanasi Address

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 06, 2019 12:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Opportunities In Challenges': Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Varanasi Address
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a membership drive for the BJP from Varanasi this morning. This is his second visit to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh after his party clinched a spectacular win in the national election held in April and May. PM Modi landed at 10 am and then inaugurated a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the airport of the temple town. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey received him.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address to BJP workers in Varanasi:
  1. You heard the Budget yesterday, you must have watched discussions on TV, read about it in newspapers. There is a lot of discussion around one thing - $ 5 trillion economy. What does this target mean for the common man?
  2. It is important for you (BJP cadres) to know the meaning of $ 5 trillion economy and inform everyone about it. Some people are doubting India's potential. They think it's hard for India to achieve this target ($ 5 trillion economy)
  3. The developed nations of the world also went through their own struggles to reach where they are today, but it is India's time now. The aim is that the proportion in which India grows, is the proportion in which Indians grow.
  4. There is a saying in English 'size of the cake matters', meaning - the bigger the cake, bigger the slice. That is why we have goal of a $5 trillion economy.
  5. One shouldn't be scared of challenges as they are also opportunities to make things possible.
  6. In Budget, we showed a direction of how our nation can achieve $ 5 trillion economy.
  7. Water is essential for development, essential for life... without it, we cannot survive.
  8. Apart from farm produce and exports, we are even focused on making our 'ann-daata' into an 'Oorja-daata', and for that we have incentivised the solar energy programme for farmers.
  9. Swachh Bharat not only guarantees cleanliness, hygiene and safety, but also makes our surroundings more beautiful.
  10. Home culture stay is a new way of generating employment




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiVaranasi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BudgetUnion BudgetBudget 2019Budget LiveTax CalculatorEconomic SurveyIndia BudgetElectric Cars

................................ Advertisement ................................