'Opportunities In Challenges': Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Varanasi Address

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address to BJP workers in Varanasi:
- You heard the Budget yesterday, you must have watched discussions on TV, read about it in newspapers. There is a lot of discussion around one thing - $ 5 trillion economy. What does this target mean for the common man?
- It is important for you (BJP cadres) to know the meaning of $ 5 trillion economy and inform everyone about it. Some people are doubting India's potential. They think it's hard for India to achieve this target ($ 5 trillion economy)
- The developed nations of the world also went through their own struggles to reach where they are today, but it is India's time now. The aim is that the proportion in which India grows, is the proportion in which Indians grow.
- There is a saying in English 'size of the cake matters', meaning - the bigger the cake, bigger the slice. That is why we have goal of a $5 trillion economy.
- One shouldn't be scared of challenges as they are also opportunities to make things possible.
- In Budget, we showed a direction of how our nation can achieve $ 5 trillion economy.
- Water is essential for development, essential for life... without it, we cannot survive.
- Apart from farm produce and exports, we are even focused on making our 'ann-daata' into an 'Oorja-daata', and for that we have incentivised the solar energy programme for farmers.
- Swachh Bharat not only guarantees cleanliness, hygiene and safety, but also makes our surroundings more beautiful.
- Home culture stay is a new way of generating employment
