Top Medical Body Plans To Scale-Up Coronavirus Testing Capacity

With a view to prepare for any worst-case scenario as Indian battles to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the ICMR on Monday said it is planning several interventions which include scaling-up testing capacity to one lakh tests/day in the coming months.

The ICMR has approved over 200 labs (both public and private) for COVID-19 testing through-PCR machines.



"We are also identifying other government and private labs, research institutes and medical colleges which have the capability and infrastructure to undertake COVID-19 testing and are in conversation with them to include them in the testing network," the top health research body said.

The ICMR is also considering other interventions such as moving to 24x7 working model at existing labs, coordinating with states to increase manpower for various functions including data-entry, re-deploying automated and manual-PCR machines already in the country to aid COVID-19 testing effort, and optimising in-lab processes such as RNA extraction to reduce turnaround time between sample receipt and testing, it said.

"With a view to prepare for the worst-case scenario, ICMR has taken a number of steps towards enhancing the number of labs, machines and test kits required to test suspected cases across the country. Some of these interventions are being actively considered to scale-up testing capacity to 1 lakh tests/day in upcoming months," it said.

As on April 6 at 3.45 pm, ICMR has tested 96, 264 samples of which 3,718 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 136 government laboratories and 56 private laboratories have been made functional and are currently engaged in the testing procedure. These laboratories have testing capacity of 18,000 tests per day, the ICMR statement said.

In addition to this, two high throughput machine Cobass 6800 have been made functional which can test 1400 samples at a time.

The ICMR has prepared a data portal for streamlining the data collection from all the laboratories on a real-time basis, it said.

Besides, the ICMR has procured 10 lakh Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) kits used for diagnosis and seven depots have been established for uninterrupted supply of reagents across the nation for efficient distribution to government testing laboratories.

"ICMR has a constant vigil on the national testing strategy in line with the current trend of the outbreak. Till now, 19 non-US FDA EUA/CE IVD real-time-PCR kits have been validated of which 05 have been recommended based on 100% concordance with positive and negative samples," the body said, adding the recommendations have been shared with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) for taking it forward.

Apart from this, antibody-based tests have also been made available for sero-surveillance.

"However, antibody tests are not suitable to diagnose live COVID-19 infections," it said adding it has released advisory to start rapid antibody based blood test for COVID-19 as a strategy for areas reporting clusters (containment zone) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres.

ICMR has validated and recommended seven such test kits for use.

"ICMR has validated and recommended TruenatTM beta CoV test on TruelabTM workstation as a screening test.

"All positives through this platform will need to be reconfirmed by confirmatory assays for SARS-CoV-2. All negatives may not be processed further. Currently, there are nearly 300 TruelabTM workstation already deployed in country and it will be utilized for the testing," it said.

World 13,31,529 Cases 9,81,680 Active 2,75,907 Recovered 73,942 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,31,529 and 73,942 have died; 9,81,680 are active cases and 2,75,907 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 1:55 am.

India 4,281 704 Cases 3,851 632 Active 319 44 Recovered 111 28 Deaths In India, there are 4,281 confirmed cases including 111 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,851 and 319 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 224 Pune 58 Mumbai Suburban 41 Sangli 24 Thane 18 Nagpur 15 Ahmednagar 12 Raigad 5 Palghar 5 Buldhana 4 Yavatmal 4 Satara 3 Ratnagiri 2 Osmanabad 2 Aurangabad 2 Amravati 1 Nashik 1 Kolhapur 1 Sindhudurg 1 Jalgaon 1 Washim 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 322 748 647 56 45 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 79 Coimbatore 48 Tirunelveli 31 Dindigul 27 Erode 25 Namakkal 22 Theni 15 Madurai 13 Karur 12 Tiruchirappalli 10 Thiruvarur 9 Tiruppur 9 Salem 8 Villupuram 8 Thiruvallur 7 Thoothukudi 6 Cuddalore 6 Tiruvannamalai 6 Sivaganga 5 Virudhunagar 5 Nagapattinam 5 Kanniyakumari 5 Kanchipuram 5 Vellore 4 Thanjavur 2 Ramanathapuram 2 The Nilgiris 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 194 571 558 8 5 Delhi District Cases South 86 South West 14 West 10 East 9 North West 9 South East 9 North East 8 North 6 Central 4 New Delhi 4 Shahdara 2 Details Awaited* 362 523 497 19 7 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 55 Warangal Urban 12 Medchal Malkajgiri 9 Ranga Reddy 7 Karimnagar 5 Mahabubnagar 4 Kamareddy 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nalgonda 3 Sangareddy 2 Nizamabad 2 Jogulamba Gadwal 2 Suryapet 1 Mulugu 1 Nagarkurnool 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Medak 1 Details Awaited* 206 321 280 34 7 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 108 Kannur 43 Ernakulam 19 Pathanamthitta 14 Thiruvananthapuram 10 Malappuram 8 Kozhikode 6 Thrissur 6 Idukki 5 Palakkad 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Kollam 1 Details Awaited* 81 314 257 55 2 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Ghazipur 3 Varanasi 3 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 223 305 281 21 3 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 36 Bhilwara 23 Jodhpur 19 Jhunjhunu 11 Tonk 9 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bharatpur 4 Dungarpur 3 Alwar 3 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 1 Udaipur 1 Jaisalmer 1 Pali 1 Nagaur 1 Dholpur 1 Dausa 1 Banswara 1 Details Awaited* 144 274 253 21 0 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Visakhapatnam 3 Krishna 2 Chittoor 1 East Godavari 1 Guntur 1 Spsr Nellore 1 Prakasam 1 Details Awaited* 216 226 222 1 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 93 Bhopal 10 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 6 Gwalior 2 Morena 2 Shivpuri 2 Details Awaited* 43 165 156 0 9 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 47 Mysuru 20 Chikballapur 10 Bidar 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Dakshin Kannad 6 Kalaburagi 5 Ballari 4 Udupi 3 Belagavi 3 Bengaluru Rural 2 Davangere 2 Bagalkot 1 Dharwad 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 24 151 135 12 4 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 32 Surat 10 Gandhinagar 9 Vadodara 9 Rajkot 7 Bhavnagar 5 Porbandar 3 Gir Somnath 2 Kachchh 1 Mahesana 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 64 144 110 22 12 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 21 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 54 109 103 4 2 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 29 Faridabad 9 Palwal 6 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Ambala 2 Panchkula 2 Nuh 2 Bhiwani 1 Hisar 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 22 84 58 25 1 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 15 Nadia 5 Hooghly 4 24 Paraganas North 3 Medinipur East 3 24 Paraganas South 2 Howrah 2 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 45 80 67 10 3 Punjab District Cases Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 S.a.s Nagar 13 Amritsar 6 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 4 Mansa 2 Faridkot 1 Patiala 1 Pathankot 1 Details Awaited* 18 76 66 4 6 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 17 32 31 0 1 Assam District Cases Marigaon 2 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 22 26 26 0 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 6 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 19 26 22 4 0 Odisha District Cases Khordha 3 Details Awaited* 18 21 19 2 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 16 Details Awaited* 2 18 18 0 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 10 13 10 2 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 2 8 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 10 10 0 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 2 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 4 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 4 4 4 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

