Top Court Verdict On Disqualified MLAs Exposed 'Operation Kamal': Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's decision on the disqualification of 17 MLAs in Karnataka has burst the bubble of BJP's "Operation Kamal".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Surjewala demanded the Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka should now be dismissed for "brazenly and illegally" bringing down the Congress-Janata Dal (S) alliance government in the state.

"The SC's decision upholding the disqualification of "defector MLAs" has burst the bubble of BJP's 'Operation Kamal'. It's now proved that BJP brazenly and illegally brought down an elected JD(S)-Congress govt in Karnataka. Yedurappa govt is an illegitimate govt & should be dismissed," Mr Surjewala said in his tweet.

Supreme Court judgment today upholding disqualification of defecting MLAs by Speaker, has exposed "Operation Kamal" that was undertaken by BJP & its President to poach MLAs using nefarious means to bring down an elected Govt & installing Sh BS Yediyurappa as CM



Our Statement: pic.twitter.com/ZSoe03Ep6F — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 13, 2019

Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress and three of the JD (S) had been disqualified under the anti-defection law by the Karnataka Speaker in July that led to toppling of the Congress-JD (S) government in the state and brought in a BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa.

"Democratic mandate and constitutional principles demand that not only the 'illegitimate' Yediyurappa govt should be dismissed but a full inquiry be also held into the sinister conspiracy of BJP to bring down an elected govt by misusing money power", he tweeted.

While the Supreme Court has disqualified the rebel Independent MLAs, it has also allowed them to contest elections, putting BJP in a peculiar situation.

The Congress spokesperson has also demanded an independent inquiry into alleged horse-trading.

"Democratic mandate & constitutional principles warrant that an independent inquiry be held to ascertain: the ugly truth of 'Yediyurappa Tapes'; where did the 'black money' come from; and what was the role of 'BJP leadership' in this sordid saga?" tweeted Surjewala.

He has further said that the ball is now in PM Modi's court to conduct an inquiry into the role of BS Yediyurappa and PM Modi in the controversy.

"Will Modiji show the courage of conviction to dismiss Yediyurappa govt? Will PM order an investigation into 'Operation Kamal'? Will you now give BJP ticket to the 'defector MLAs', who have been 'disqualified' by the Supreme Court? If PM doesn't take these steps, the onus of soiling the 'Ganga of Democracy' would lie at his doorstep," he said in a series of tweets.

