Top Court Upholds Mohammad Shahabuddin's Life Term In Double Murder Case

In 2015, a special judge had convicted Mohammad Shahabuddin for the murders. (File)

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and sentence of former lawmaker and RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin and three others in a 2004 double murder case in which two brothers were killed for not paying extortion money.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph dismissed at the threshold, the four appeals filed by the convicts against the Patna High Court judgment.

"We find no ground to interfere. The Special Leave Petitions are dismissed," the bench said adding that the case was of grievous nature in which a person, who had witnessed the killing of his brother, was also shot dead.

Satish and Girish Roshan were murdered in August 2004 in Siwan for refusing to pay extortion money. A third brother, Rajiv Roshan, who was an eyewitness, was shot dead on June 6, 2014.

On December 9, 2015, a special judge had convicted Shahabuddin and his associates for the murders and sentenced them to life imprisonment. On August 30 last year, the high court had upheld their conviction and sentence.