Top Court Stays Death Sentence Of Man Convicted For Raping 4-Year-Old

The man, a school teacher from Maharashtra, had allegedlly brutally raped a 4-year-old.

All India | | Updated: February 16, 2019 00:04 IST
The Supreme Court has stayed the death sentence awarded to a man convicted of raping a child.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today stayed the death sentence of a school teacher, convicted of raping a four-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district in June last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and Sanjiv Khanna stayed the execution.

According to the prosecution, the child was so brutally assaulted that she had to spend months in AIIMS, Delhi for an intestinal surgery.

After raping the child, the accused had dumped her in a forest, thinking she was dead. The child's family members had found her barely alive, the prosecution had said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had, on January 25, confirmed the death sentence awarded to the convict by the trial court.

The trial court had convicted the man in 2018. Afterwards, the convict had approached the Supreme Court against the high order.

