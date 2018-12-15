Top Court Should Reopen Rafale Case: Nationalist Congress Party

We request Chief Justice of India to reexamine the case, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

The Nationalist Congress Party today demanded that the Supreme Court "reopen" the Rafale fighter jet purchase case, in light of the correction application filed by the Centre.

The top court on Friday had dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs. 58,000 crore Rafale deal.

The Union government Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking correction in a paragraph in its judgement on Rafale fighter jet deal in which a reference has been made about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In the judgement on Friday, the top court had noted that the pricing details have been shared with CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC.

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in para 25 of the judgement of the top court which had held that there were no irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik today said, "We demand the resignation of the Law Secretary, Law Minister, Attorney General and Solicitor General who are responsible for the wrong affidavit due to which SC arrived at the judgement given on December 14."

He further said, "The SC should reopen the case in the light of (Centre's) correction application and we request CJI (Chief Justice of India) to reexamine the case."