'We Did It, Joe': Top 10 Tweets Of 2020

Kamala Harris congratulating Joe Biden on his Presidential win.

2020 has been a year like no other. From heartbreaking losses to stories of courage, the world saw it all. Unsurprisingly, #COVID-19 was the top hashtag used by most people this year followed by #BlackLivesMatter which mobilised the world, seeking the need for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd, the third most-tweeted-about person globally.

Here's a brief tour of how the world conversed through tweets in 2020:

1. Chadwick Boseman Final Tweet

The final tweet on Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account, announcing his death is the most-retweeted post of the year and the most liked of all time. The August 28 post by Boseman's family, sharing the news of his death after his secret battle with colon cancer has over 7.5 million likes and 3.1 million retweets.

2. "We Did It, Joe"

US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris's tweet, congratulating Joe Biden on his Presidential win. Ms Harris is also the most-tweeted-about woman in the world this year.

3. Barack Obama's Remembrance Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Former US president Barack Obama's tweet about the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant is the second-most liked tweet of the year, with 3.9 million likes. Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles.

4. Virat Kohli's "Arriving Jan 21" Tweet

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement was the most liked tweet in India with more than 6,45,000 likes on the platform.

5.BTS member Jungkook's 'Never Not' Cover

Jungkook, the member of trailblazing South Korean boyband BTS , covering the song 'Never Not' by US musician Lauv in May is the second most retweeted tweet worldwide this year.

6. PM Modi's "Light Lamps" Tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamps of hope and good health during the Covid-19 pandemic was the "Most Retweeted Tweet in Politics" in India on Twitter.

7. Andy Milonakis's Tweet On SpaceX Launch

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

American actor-comedian Andy Milonakis's May 31 tweet on SpaceX launch came in the wake of the NASA astronauts leaving behind a country still ravaged by the pandemic and protesters taking to the streets over George Floyd's killing.

8. Amitabh Bacchan's Tweet On Testing COVID-19 Positive

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's announcement that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus was the most quoted tweet of the year in India.

9. MS Dhoni thanking PM Modi

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

Former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tweet expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter was most retweeted, in the Sports category, in India. Mr Dhoni announced his retirement from cricket this year.

10. "Quarantine Day 6"

This video with a simple caption - "Quarantine Day 6" - shows one user's creative attempt at passing time, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and quarantine, with a sock puppet and cars.