Toolkit Case: Disha Ravi's Bail To Come Up Before Delhi Court Today

The police have said Disha Ravi was being evasive.

A Delhi court will today hear the bail plea of environmental Activist Disha Ravi, accused in the "toolkit" case. She was sent to three days of judicial custody following five days of Delhi police custody since her arrest on February 13 from Bengaluru. The 22-year-old has been charged with sedition for her alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to spread disaffection in India. The bail hearing will come up at 2pm, officials have said.

The Google document, which was tweeted by Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg earlier this month to back the ongoing farmers' protest in the country and then deleted, was created by Ms Ravi and two other activists, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, the police had said earlier this week.

The probe into the toolkit comes as Delhi Police intensifies its investigation into last month's Republic Day violence in the national capital after farmers took out a tractor rally against three agricultural laws.

Stressing on the possibility of "evidence tampering", the police yesterday sought three days of judicial custody for Ms Ravi. She is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The police plan to take her into custody again to confront her with the other accused in the case.

The police are likely to oppose her bail plea stating they got her in custody only for five days and the investigation was still on. They had told the court yesterday that Ms Ravi was being evasive and not cooperating with the investigation.

Ms Ravi's arrest had sparked a huge outrage with many calling it "atrocious".

"I did not make the toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3," Disha Ravi had told the court last Sunday.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court cautioned media against sensationalism in the case after Ms Ravi petitioned the court, seeking action against three news channels and direction to the police to not leak investigation material.