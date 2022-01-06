'Took 11 Vaccine Shots': Probe In Bihar After 84-Year-Old's Bizarre Claim

The 84-year-old has a list with details of every jab he took.

An 84-year-old man's bizarre claim of having received 11 shots of Covid vaccine has prompted authorities in Bihar to launch a probe.

The claim has raised alarming questions on the system in place to track the immunisation exercise and the severe consequences such may have.

Brahmadev Mandal, a resident of Chausa in Bihar's Madhepura district, has claimed that he has taken 11 vaccine shots and that he has immensely benefited from them.

"The vaccine is amrit (elixir of life). I have gained immensely from them, even issues like waist pain have been treated. I have more oxygen (saturation) now. I no longer suffer from cough or cold," Mr Mandal told the media.

He said the government has brought very beneficial vaccines and asked why others were not taking more shots. "Parties opposed to the Modi government, such as Congress, are wrongly targeting it," he said.

Asked how he managed to take so many shots, Mr Mandal replied that he used the same phone number and Aadhaar card to register for the jabs. "The government has no surveillance system in place," he said, adding that he would like to take more jabs.

Mr Mandal had recently visited the primary health centre in Chausa for his 12th shot but did not get it as the vaccination drive was suspended at the time.

The 84-year-old, who retired after working with the state postal department, has a list with details of every jab he took.

As he reads from the list, one notices he took three shots in September alone.

Following the elderly man's shocking claim, district authorities have swung into action and launched a probe.

Civil surgeon Amrendra Pratap Sahi said the matter is being investigated to find if Mr Mandal indeed received 11 shots. If this is found to be true, action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence, he added.

Officials in the Bihar health department have pointed out that vaccination drives in offline camps may lead to such instances. In these camps, Aadhaar details and phone numbers are collected and the data is later fed into the system.