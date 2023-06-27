Tomato Prices Soar To Over Rs 100. What's Driving The Price Hike?

Tomato prices have shot up from Rs 20-30 per kg to Rs 80-120 per kg

Tomato prices have soared in several states over the past few days, with the essential vegetable costing Rs 100 or more in retail markets.

According to traders, tomato prices have suddenly skyrocketed as its supply has been impacted due to uncertain weather conditions.

The rates have shot up from Rs 20-30 per kg to Rs 80-120 per kg, depending on the variety, amid the supply crunch

The supply has been affected because of floods and heavy rains in the key growing states. "Southern states like Karnataka and Telangana as well as some hilly states have witnessed rains in the last few days, which has led to damage of the crop, creating a supply disruption," an expert said.

Market experts say the rates are likely to increase further over the next couple of days.

Farmers have also cited production shortage - triggered by heatwave - as one of the reasons that caused the recent price hike.

Commodity expert Ajay Kedia told the news agency ANI that fewer tomatoes were sown this year because of various reasons. Several farmers switched to growing beans following a steep surge in the beans' prices.

The switch was triggered by a crash in the tomato prices in earlier months.

Tomato, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg a week ago in local markets in Uttar Pradesh, is now being sold at Rs 100 per kg, while in Delhi it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg.

In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of tomatoes has shot up to Rs 100 per kg .