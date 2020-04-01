Told Cops On March 23 About 1,000 Trapped Inside Delhi Mosque: AAP MLA

More than 2,000 delegates attended the congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15 (File)

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Tuesday claimed he had informed the Delhi Police on March 23 that around 1,000 people were trapped in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, where a congregation was organised earlier this month and some of its participants later tested positive for coronavirus.

The Okhla MLA asked why the police had not taken any timely action.

"On March 23, at 12 pm, I told DCP South East and ACP Nizamuddin that around 1,000 people are trapped in Nizamuddin Markaz, then why did the police not arrange to send them to their homes," Mr Khan said in a tweet.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area has been identified as one of the hotspots of COVID-19 in India after several people tested positive for the virus in the past few days.

More than 2,000 delegates from countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 13-15.

At least 24 people who were at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19, prompting the authorities to cordon off the area and increase testing.