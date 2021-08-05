Tokyo 2020: India Men's Hockey Team Wins Olympics Bronze And Twitter Can't Keep Calm

Indian Men's Hockey Team wins Bronze: "The sky is blue," announced the Indian Olympic Association

Putting an end to the 41-year wait, the India men's hockey team has clinched the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. There is no denying that the stellar win calls for celebration. And, the country did cheer in style, with a flurry of social media posts, memes and emotional posts. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) went back to the classic film Lagaan to announce to the country that we had won.

The meme aptly features a character screaming “Hum jeet gaye (We have won)” as the crowd behind him rises to cheer. Along with the meme, the tweet said, “History created. A medal for the Indian men's hockey team in the Olympics after 41 years. Well done, boys.”

Hockey India also found a photo of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to convey what the nation was feeling. “The whole nation right now,” the caption said as the photo showed Mr Sreejesh celebrating right after the win.

The “art and the artist” meme trend has never found a more perfect fit than this win.

As the players posed on the field after the win, the Hockey India team cheekily tweeted, “Still not leaving the goalpost because they are top of the world.”

“The sky is blue,” announced the Indian Olympic Association.

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, who is being lauded on social media for being a supporter of the sport for years now, also shared his joy on the microblogging platform. “Brilliant in Blue,” he said, adding, “Congratulations, Indian Men's Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years.”

Brilliant in Blue ????

Congratulations Indian Men's #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India@thehockeyindia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

There were also several Chak De! India memes on the occasion. Shah Rukh Khan, who played a hockey coach in the film, also congratulated the team.

Wow!! Indian Men's Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Emotions of 130 Crore Indians is Represented in this #ChakDeIndia moment pic.twitter.com/D67Jy0hhJG — ABDUL (@AbdulSRKian01) August 5, 2021

All of us right now ????????

Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team on this momentous victory! #ChakDeIndia | #Hockey | #Tokyo2020 | #Olympicspic.twitter.com/0e2wKZS7SX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) August 5, 2021

And finally, one coming from the man of the hour. Mr Sreejesh was ready to “smile” and made sure the nation smiled with him.

Let me smile now ???? pic.twitter.com/8tYTZEyakU — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

With a 5-3 win at the Oi Hockey Stadium, India ended a 41-year wait for a hockey Olympic medal. Currently ranked fifth in the FIH rankings, the men's hockey team last won a medal at the Olympics in 1980, a gold at the Moscow Games.