Toddler Runs In Front Of Car Owned By School In Punjab, Gets Run Over

A two-year-old girl was killed after she was run over by a vehicle belonging to the management of a private school in Punjab's Barnala, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, when the child, Zoya, was playing on the premises. Visuals show the girl running in front of the car just as it begins to move. The distraught family said the death was caused by the driver's negligence.

Police said the driver has been arrested and a detailed probe is underway.

Speaking to reporters, Zoya's father, Suraj Kumar, said he and his wife, Anupama, were visiting the church with their daughter. "My daughter was playing but was run over due to the driver's negligence. She died on the spot. She was my only child," he said.

"The area was small and the driver was at a high speed. How could he do that inside such a small space? He should have been careful. When he first ran over her, you should have stopped the car. The car did not stop and the rear wheels also went over her," he added.

Mr Kumar alleged that the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be employees of the school, neither apologised for the incident nor helped them rush their daughter to the hospital.

"Couldn't the driver see my child? The car ran over her entirely. I want justice. I cannot treat this incident as an accident. The driver and the school staff did not even come to me to apologise. Who hired him as a driver? Whom will I feed now? Whom will I play with now? Why has no action been taken so far," Ms Kumar asked, crying inconsolably.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satbir Singh said the accused driver, Jaswinder Singh, has been arrested. "He is a resident of Sirsa in Haryana. The vehicle has also been seized. A probe is underway," the officer said.

There was no immediate statement from the school on the accident.