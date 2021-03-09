Latest News Live Updates: India 'Stands Out' In Vaccine Policy, Says IMF's Gita Gopinath

India "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, IMF's Gita Gopinath said.

India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and "really stands out" in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath said on Monday, as she hailed the country for playing a very important role during the crisis by manufacturing and shipping the COVID-19 vaccines to several nations.

Ms Gopinath made the comments in an interactive session during the Inaugural Dr. Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on occasion of International Women's Day.

On Monday, India reported 18,327 fresh coronavirus cases and the tally climbed to 1,11,92,088, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,54,128, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,656 in the country with 108 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data showed.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.90 crore with 10,34,672 vaccine jabs being given till Friday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

