103-Year-Old Becomes Oldest Woman In India To Get Covid Vaccine: Report

J Kameshwari received the COVID19 vaccine shot at Apollo hospital in Bengaluru.

A 103-year-old woman received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Tuesday. With this, J Kameshwari became the oldest woman in India to have received the COVID19 vaccine as per available data, Bengaluru's Apollo hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another 103-year-old, a Noida resident, was also administered the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, becoming the oldest person yet in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to have got inoculated against the deadly coronavirus.

Mahabir Prasad Maheshwari was accompanied by seven senior citizen members of his family who took the vaccine too at a private hospital in the city.

India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has so far administered over 2.40 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January. A total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday, the Health Ministry informed.

In the second phase of its nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus, the country has widened its campaign to include people above 60 and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.