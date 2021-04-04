Latest News Live Updates: India Records 89,129 COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Over 6 Months

The death count increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day.

India on Saturday recorded 89,129 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months, taking the nationwide tally of infections to over 1.23 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

The death count increased to 1,64,110 with 714 more fatalities in a day, also the highest since October 21.

The jump in cases reported on Saturday was the highest since September 20 last year when 92,605 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Corresponding to the rapid surge in cases, the number of active cases too have registered a steady increase for the 24th day in a row with the tally reaching 6,58,909, which is 5.32 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 93.36 per cent, the data stated.

Apr 04, 2021 06:04 (IST) Mumbai Reports Over 9,000 Coronavirus Cases In A Day For The First Time

Mumbai today reported more than 9,000 daily coronavirus cases, which is the Maharashtra capital's highest ever single-day spike. It also logged 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Mumbai's municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, 9,090 people were tested positive for the virus in 24 hours. 5,322 were discharged, taking the total recovery count to 3,66,365. The recovery rate has slipped to 83 per cent.

The city currently has 62,187 active cases.