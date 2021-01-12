Latest News Live: First Batch Of Covishield Vaccines Leaves Pune For Distribution

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left the Serum Institute of India this morning ahead of the January 16 nationwide inoculation drive launch, marking a decisive phase in anti-coronavirus fight. Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute's gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India.
The Central government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16.
On the farmers' issue, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government whether it would pause the three controversial laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi, and suggested a committee for negotiations. "Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the prestige issue here," the court said, saying it was disappointed by the government's handling of the crisis. The court's sharp remarks came during a hearing on petitions challenging the farm laws and the farmer agitation at the Delhi borders. The court will pass order tomorrow on whether to stay the farm laws.
The government has, in eight rounds of talks with farmer unions, ruled out withdrawing the laws but has reasserted that it is open to amendments. The next meeting will be held on Friday.
With the outbreak of bird flu in several parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert and ensure that local administration keeps a constant vigil near places like water bodies, zoos and poultry farms. PM Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which district magistrates will have a key role.
Here are the Live Updates:
At least two gorillas at California's San Diego Zoo have caught the coronavirus, the first known instance of natural transmission to great apes, officials said Monday.
Maharashtra: Three trucks carrying Covishield vaccine reach Pune International Airport from Serum Institute of India's facility in the city.- ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021
From the airport, the vaccine doses will be shipped to different locations in the country.
The vaccination will start on January 16. pic.twitter.com/xYZ1m8xR87