12,584 COVID-19 Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise Since Mid-June

India has been seeing a steady drop in the cases reported everyday.

India saw the lowest single-day jump in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours since mid-June with 12,584 fresh infections taking the tally to 1,04,79,179, the government data this morning showed. 167 deaths linked to the highly infectious disease since yesterday took the total number of deaths to 1,51,327.

As the country prepares for the vaccine rollout, Pune-based Serum Institute of India this morning sent out the first batch to 13 cities. With 56.5 lakh doses, vaccines on nine flights were dispatched to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

A drop in the Covid cases -reported from across the country everyday - has brought hope as India prepares for world's largest vaccination drive set to begin on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week called the move "a landmark step in fighting COVID-19".

