Latest News Live Updates: Over 1.37 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Doses Administered In India, Says Centre

With 2,84,297 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) on the 42nd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the total number of vaccination crossed 1.37 crores in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,37,56,940 vaccine doses were given through 2,89,320 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Friday.

While the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2, The second dose of vaccine is being administered from February 13.

Feb 27, 2021 08:16 (IST) Pfizer Covid Vaccine Reduces Transmission After One Dose: UK Study



A single dose of Pfizer and BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine cuts the number of asymptomatic infections and could significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, results of a UK study found on Friday. Researchers analysed results from thousands of COVID-19 tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff in Cambridge, eastern England.

Feb 27, 2021 07:38 (IST) PM Modi To Inaugurate India Toy Fair Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday at 11 AM via video conferencing.



"Toys play a significant part in the development of a child's mind and also help improve psychomotor and cognitive skills in children. In his Mann ki Baat address in August 2020, the Prime Minister had said that toys not only augment activity, but also give flight to aspirations," a statement by his office read.



Feb 27, 2021 07:11 (IST) Over 13,000 Get Covid Vaccine In Delhi; Records Dip In Beneficiaries

Over 13,000 beneficiaries received anti-COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in Delhi, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before, according to data shared by officials.

Over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine till date in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, more than 1.46 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2.2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.