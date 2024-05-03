'To Stop Congress From Looting Farmers': Jyotiraditya Scindia Explains 2020 Coup

"I cut their pockets and put that money in your pockets," Jyotiraditya Scindia said (File)

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna parliamentary seat, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday took a jibe at former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh saying that if he had not changed the government in 2020, the money of Kisan Samman Nidhi would have gone in the pockets of ex-CMs.

Mr Scindia made the remark while addressing a public gathering at Gormi in Bhind district in support of BJP nominee from Bhind constituency, Sandhya Ray for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

"Money under Kisan Nidhi Samman is being given to 11 crore farmers in the country. Rs 6000 is being provided from PM Modi (central government) and Rs 6000 from CM Mohan Yadav (state government) annually. If I had not changed the government in 2020, you (farmers) would not have got this money. That money would have gone to the pockets of Kamal Nath ji and Digvijaya Singh ji. I cut their pockets and put that money in your pockets," Mr Scindia said.

Mr Scindia further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying under his leadership the country was developing rapidly and construction works were going on at a fast pace.

"Today the country is developing rapidly, construction of bridges and dams are going on at a fast pace in the country. A good network of roads is being formed across the country. All this has been possible due to the resolution of developed India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader said.

Today free treatment for poor people has become possible in any private hospital in the country under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The country is constantly moving forward in the field of education. New trains have been started in India and railway stations have been developed, he added.

He further said, "The Scindia family has a 250 years old relationship with Bhind district. It is our family. Many development works have been done in Bhind district by the Scindia family, right from the constructing railway line to college, various things have been constructed here by the Scindia family."

Meanwhile, wooing the voters, the BJP leader said that a double engine government is needed for the rapid development of Bhind.

"A double engine government is needed for the development of Bhind. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the centre and there is a BJP government in the state. When there will be a double engine government, your city, your town, your village will run fast on the axis of development," Scindia added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

A total of nine parliamentary constituencies- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

On the other hand, eight constituencies - Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa- will go to the polls in the fourth and the last phase in the state on May 13.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

