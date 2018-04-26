To Many Indian-Americans, Apu Is Offensive; To Me, He's My Dad Hank Azaria said he was willing to step down from his role as Apu and would like to see more South Asian voices in the writer's room.

The show responded. At the end of the April 8 episode, Marge is reading to Lisa when she realizes that the book, "The Princess in the Garden," is full of stereotypes. She censors herself and asks, "What am I supposed to do?" Lisa looks into the camera and replies: "It's hard to say. Something that started decades ago, and was applauded and inoffensive, is now politically incorrect."



The camera pulls away to an inscribed photo of Apu on her nightstand that's signed "Don't have a cow." Social media exploded in reaction, as some denounced the retort as weak and others defended the show as an equal-opportunity offender. Azaria later said he was willing to step down from his role as Apu and would like to see more South Asian voices in the writer's room.



I didn't feel anger or defensiveness as I saw the conversation unfold. Instead, I felt a rush of memories of my family's second home, a Phillips 66 Gas 'N' Shop in central Florida. Apu and my father are both Indian immigrants and convenience-store owners with questionable mustaches. Both have an affinity for one-letter abbreviations in their store names and a devotion to Hindu gods. Both are fickle Mets fans with arranged marriages and accents. Both are kind, hard-working and entrepreneurial. While most viewers are debating a fictional character, they're also talking about my father and the life he built for us.

A convenience store owned by the author's father in Scotch Plains, N.J., in the early 1980s



In the fifth grade, I became obsessed with



In 1968, my father left Nadiad, a small town in the Indian state of Gujarat, for the United States at age 17. He was so nervous on the 30-hour flight from Mumbai to New York that he didn't get up from his seat once, not even to go to the bathroom.



He graduated from the University of New Haven with a degree in engineering during the sluggish economy of the early 1970s, and he took the only gig he could get: pumping gas on the late shift at a Gulf station on Queens Boulevard and the Long Island Expressway. When his father, my dada, visited from India and saw my dad sweeping the parking lot, he wasn't happy. My dada had raised his family in a big house, with a car, a chauffeur and one of the first telephones in town, and now he wondered why his son was doing menial work. But my dad didn't intend to pump gas for other people forever. He had Gatsbyish dreams.

The author with his mother in front of the family store, 1983.



In the early 1980s, he made the down payment for his first store, Taj's Grocery in Scotch Plains, New Jersey. He later expanded the place and added a pizzeria, renaming it Famous Pizza and Deli. He learned to make pizza from scratch, and my mom mastered the pick-it lotto and memorized all the customers' favorite numbers. They learned to make 42 types of subs. My Hindu parents threw a Christmas party every year for their employees at our house, where they served wine and Indian snacks like samosas and puris. And I was there for all of it, a toddler sleeping on my mother's lap late at night.



When I was 6 years old, my parents had had enough of the snow, and we moved to DeLand, Florida, where my dad bought the Phillips 66 Gas 'N' Shop. At first, many people in the community were reluctant to visit our store. They had never met people like us. During the first month, sales dropped 25 percent.



But slowly, we became part of the community. Our customers were truck drivers, bikers, immigrants. A sweet old man named Earl lived on the property in his RV; he would sit outside in a chair to look after my mom when she worked the register while my dad was away. My dad sponsored my T-ball team. I can't describe the pride I felt wearing that Phillips 66 Gas 'N' Shop shirt and cap; I'm sure he felt it too.

The author's parents in the 1970s.



Eventually my parents owned and operated businesses all over central Florida. Gas station life was rich. I met people I never would have otherwise. There was Mary, the first lesbian I ever knew, whose partner passed away in a car accident; Don, the wise manager of our Zellwood store, who always had advice for my dad and succumbed to cancer; John the DJ; Joe the pimp; and Herb, my dad's best friend, a 6-foot-7 former cop who rode a Harley, looked like Samuel L. Jackson and once shot a robber to death in self-defense.



And there was the food. The jars of delicious pickled eggs and pigs' feet soaked in red vinegar. My dad was Vaishnav vegetarian, but his vice was convenience-store hot dogs with relish and sauerkraut, a dollop of onions, and a squeeze of ketchup and mustard. My brother and I were sworn to secrecy about his habit. My mom was never to know.



I loved the fountain drink dispensers. I would mix all the flavors into a sugary concoction that had me buzzing for hours while I covertly opened packs of Topps baseball cards from a wax box, hoping for a Dwight Gooden card. I browsed the cooler and wondered what malt liquor or Bartles & Jaymes tasted like while I swigged orange Slice.

The author's father.



Kids at school cracked the inevitable Apu jokes. The character, with his accent and exaggerated characteristics, irritated me. But that didn't mean as much to me as the far uglier things I was called. And I knew I had it better than some of those kids.



As I grew up, some part of me started to embrace Apu. My dad, like Apu, owned the business. He ran the show. I knew that operating a store was hard and that my parents' work ethic was impressive. They cleaned the store as if it were a temple. The linoleum was ugly, but it was spotless and smelled of bleach and ammonia.



They eventually gave up running the day-to-day business after one of my dad's closest friends and former co-owners was shot in the head by a drugged-up, disgruntled customer. My dad had to go to the morgue to identify the body. After that, he decided buying, flipping and selling gas stations was safer and more profitable than running them. My mom started working as a bank teller.

The inside of the author's family's Texaco store in the late 1980s or early 1990s.



Apu is more than an offensive accent or a stereotype. I can't hate him, because Apu in so many ways is my dad. Amid the controversy, I asked my father what he thought about Apu. "Who?" he said. "I don't know who that is. I have an inspection to worry about."



Is Apu politically incorrect? Maybe. Is he incomplete? Yes. Does he offend me? No, because some part of him is real. As a writer and producer myself, the onus is now on me to tell our stories, create the characters and build the platforms that defy expectations of Indian-Americans. That's already happening with Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Priyanka Chopra and others like Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Tiya Sircar. We're stars, writers, directors and showrunners. Just like my dad, we've moved passed Apu and the Kwik-E-Mart.



