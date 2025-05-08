Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the Class 12 results for 2025 at 9am today. The result will be officially announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results.

Students must verify all the details mentioned on the scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective school authorities immediately. The result will include basic details such as the student's name, date of birth, father's name, and subject-wise marks.

The DGE is also expected to soon open the rechecking window for Class 12 students. Those interested in applying should keep a close watch on the official website for updates.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year Performance

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 94.56%.

Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%

Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%

Total students appeared: 7,60,606

Total students passed: 7,19,196

Out of 7,532 higher secondary schools, 2,478 achieved a 100% pass rate.

Here Are The Live Updates On TN 12th Result 2025