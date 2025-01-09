Tirupati stampede: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati today after the death of six devotees in a stampede last evening during the distribution of tokens for the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival. Temple trust officials said that the gate at one of the token counters was opened for a woman who was feeling unwell, which led to chaos and resulted in a stampede. Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar told NDTV that it took around 15 minutes to evacuate the devotees.

Here are the updates on Tirupati stampede: