Tirupati stampede: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati today after the death of six devotees in a stampede last evening during the distribution of tokens for the Vaikuntha Ekadasi festival. Temple trust officials said that the gate at one of the token counters was opened for a woman who was feeling unwell, which led to chaos and resulted in a stampede. Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar told NDTV that it took around 15 minutes to evacuate the devotees.
Here are the updates on Tirupati stampede:
Andhra Endowments Minister Rushes To Tirupati After Stampede Incident
Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has rushed to Tirupati from Amaravati after the stampede incident. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered his administration to provide immediate relief measures to the victims and supervise the situation personally.