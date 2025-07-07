Tirupati Devotees To Now Also Get Vadas For Free Twice A Day

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) announced that vadas, a popular savoury snack, will now be served twice daily at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra.

This initiative marks an expansion of the existing Annaprasadam (free meal) services, catering to the growing number of devotees visiting the sacred hill shrine.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu formally launched the extended service after performing traditional rituals at the Annaprasada Bhavan.

Demonstrating the TTD's commitment to pilgrim welfare, Mr Naidu personally served freshly prepared vadas to devotees, underscoring the spiritual significance of the Annaprasadam.

Previously, the Annaprasada Kendra had a daily provision to make approximately 40,000 vadas, served primarily during lunch hours. With the new directive, vadas will now be made from 11 am to 10.30 pm, ensuring that a larger number of pilgrims can partake in this popular offering, Mr Naidu said.

"Following requests from the pilgrims, we have now added vada to the dinner menu as well," the TTD Chairperson said. He emphasised that the decision was aimed at providing tastier Annaprasadam and accommodating the continuous flow of devotees.

On average, the TTD expects to serve between 70,000 to 75,000 vadas daily with this extended service.

The vadas, prepared by the TTD with a blend of Bengal Gram, green chilies, ginger, curry leaves, coriander, mint, and fennel seeds, have consistently received positive feedback from devotees for their taste and quality.

The service to provide wholesome and hygienic meals to pilgrims free of cost is a tradition that began in 1985 with the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme.

The announcement has been met with widespread appreciation from the pilgrim community, who expressed their pleasure at the increased availability of this beloved snack.