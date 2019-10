Time To Redefine Human Rights Violations In Indian Context: Amit Shah

Global parameters should not be only parameters, says Amit Shah. (File)

Human rights violations should not be limited to just custodial deaths and police atrocities, but must also include cases like denial of basic facilities like toilets, electricity and food, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) 26th Foundation Day, Mr Shah said, "Global parameters should not be only parameters. It's the time to redefine rights violations with the Indian perspective and should include poverty and violence in our society."

Appreciating the NHRC's attempts to make Indians aware of violations, he said the meaning of human rights violation for the international community and the Indian society was different because of the inherent differences in beliefs and circumstances. "It's wrong to only look through the international prism," he said.

"Every households in towns and villages have their own ways to ensure that rights of not even a single individual are violated. Protecting human rights is in our tradition. There's an inclusive system in our society and people have been working in this regard," he added.

"The rights of children, women, the poor and the underprivileged sections are inbuilt in the society, within our family, without any intrusion from law," the BJP leader said.

He said it's time to redefine human rights violation as per the Indian parameters and also to connect with people striving to protect people's rights across the country. The definition of human rights in India should be expanded, he added.

"Ensuring a synergy between our cultural values and the modern approach to rights would make India the best in the world in terms of human rights," Mr Shah said.

The home minister said Narsi Mehta's hymn -- Vaishnava jana to -- sung by Mahatma Gandhi could be a better charter of human rights. Gandhi's principles and values encompassed a wide scope of human rights, he added.

Mr Shah hailed the rich literature and philosophy of human rights in the Indian culture and urged the NHRC to provide a platform to showcase them.

Pointing to multiple challenges with the biggest being eradication of poverty and violence, he said, "There are people in India without house, electricity or cooking gas and toilets. Is it not rights violation?"

Mr Shah said, "Our government is providing electricity to households and free gas connections. Providing toilets is also the human rights of people and the Narendra Modi government has done a great work."

He said denying justice to families of people killed was also a violation of rights. "40,000 people have been killed since 1990 in Kashmir. Is not that an attack on human rights? Do the victims of terrorism in Kashmir no rights," Amit Shah said.

"We have zero tolerance against extra-judicial deaths, police atrocities. But we should also focus on terrorism and naxalism because they caused the biggest rights violations," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.