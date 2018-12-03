Tigers Kill Two Crab Catchers In Sundarbans Forest In A Week

The tiger in Benifeli area fled after the victim's companions attacked it with sticks. (Representational)

Two crab catchers were mauled to death by tigers in separate incidents in the Sundarbans during the past one week, the police said today.

A tiger jumped on 42-year-old Kanu Ghosh injuring him severely when a team of five people was catching crabs in Benifeli area today.

The tiger fled soon after Mr Ghosh's companions attacked it with sticks and oars.

The police said when they took Mr Ghosh was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Another crab catcher, 45-year-old Dilip Mondal, was mauled to death by a tiger on November 28.