On Camera, Tiger Attacks Forest Worker In Sundarbans. How He Was Rescued

A forest department worker was injured after a tiger attacked him in the Sundarbans Tiger Reserve in West Bengal on Monday morning, officials said. The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when a team of forest department workers were chasing the big cat, a Royal Bengal tiger, back into the Ajmalmari forest after it strolled outside the area.

A dramatic video shows at least eight to ten forest workers, mostly wearing black t-shirts, trying to chase the tiger back into the forest. Suddenly, as the big cat turned towards the workers, they can be heard screaming. Within seconds, the tiger pounced on one of the workers.

Several of the worker's colleagues can be seen trying to free him from the tiger's claws by poking the animal with sticks. To their relief, the tiger left the man and ran into the forest.

The injured man has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

"He has been taken to the local hospital. If the doctor recommends, we will shift him to a hospital in Kolkata," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nisha Goswami said.

According to her, the worker has several bites on his body he is in a stable and conscious condition.

"Our team is there armed with tranquiliser guns and a cage and bait to trap the animal. The area is being fenced off by nylon nets and villagers were being alerted to keep their cattle indoors. There has not been any injury to any other person apart from our forest department team member," she added.