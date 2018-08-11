'Tiffin Yojana' By Raman Singh To Feed 10 Lakh Labourers In Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Raman Singh also distributed tiffin boxes to some workers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, who launched the MNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Yojana on Friday, said that labourers in the state will be provided healthy food under this scheme.

He further said that more than 10 lakh labourers will get tiffin under the scheme. "The government has come forward with many beneficial schemes for the labourers. One among them is Tiffin Yojana that comes under Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Yojana in which around 10, 80,000 labourers will be given tiffins in a month," he said.

"The labourers in Chhattisgarh will be given healthy food through MNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Yojana," added.

At the inauguration event, Mr Singh said that his government aim is to improve the lives of poor downtrodden, adding, efforts are being made to improve the lives of villagers.

