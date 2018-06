Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius (Representational)

Thunderstorm or dust storm accompanied with squall is "very likely" at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.According to the Meteorological Department, rain or thunderstrom is very likely at isolated places in eastern parts of the state and weather is most likely to remain dry in western parts on Thursday and Friday.Meanwhile, day temperature was above normal in Allahabad, Varanasi, Faizabad, Kanpur and Jhansi divisions yesterday.Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius.