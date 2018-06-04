Thunderstorm Likely In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh In Next 24 Hours The weather bulletin said rain and thunderstorm were "very likely" at isolated places over the next few days.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in UP are likely. Lucknow: The weather office today said the possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds was "very likely" at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.



Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state and have left over 130 people dead last month.



Light rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, while the weather was dry over west UP, the Met department said.



The weather bulletin said rain and thunderstorm were "very likely" at isolated places over the next few days.



Jhansi was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 deg C.



The latest dust storm in the state over the weekend had claimed 17 lives and left 11 persons injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse.







The weather office today said the possibility of thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds was "very likely" at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state and have left over 130 people dead last month.Light rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, while the weather was dry over west UP, the Met department said.The weather bulletin said rain and thunderstorm were "very likely" at isolated places over the next few days.Jhansi was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 deg C. The latest dust storm in the state over the weekend had claimed 17 lives and left 11 persons injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter