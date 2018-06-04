Thunderstorm Likely In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh In Next 24 Hours

Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state and have left over 130 people dead last month.
Light rain and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, while the weather was dry over west UP, the Met department said.
The weather bulletin said rain and thunderstorm were "very likely" at isolated places over the next few days.
Jhansi was the hottest place in the state at 44.8 deg C.
The latest dust storm in the state over the weekend had claimed 17 lives and left 11 persons injured. Most of the deaths were caused due to falling of trees and house collapse.