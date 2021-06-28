Thunderstorm, Heavy Rain Warning For Maharashtra: Met Department

Maharashtra Weather: Heavy rain in Maharashtra's Palghar over the weekend

There is a "severe weather" warning in the next 24 hours across several districts of Maharashtra, senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar tweeted on Monday, adding that "almost the entire state is covered with possibilities of TSRA (thunderstorms and rainfall). The latest satellite images indicate the development of "convective activity over parts of Maharashtra", and this will result in heavy rain at most places in the Konkan region and the interiors too, he said.

Coming 24 hrs severe weather warnings issued by IMD today for Maharashtra. Almost entire state is covered with possibilities of TSRA????☔????????

Watch for updates from IMD pic.twitter.com/sFaGB3lmck — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 28, 2021

Latest satellite observation indicates development of convective activity over parts of Maharashtra and adjoining as shown.

IMD has already issued TS????warnings almost at most places in Konkan and interiors too.

Watch for IMD updates @RMC_Mumbai@RMC_Nagpurpic.twitter.com/r0fO8csQMx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 28, 2021

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate to intense spells of rain and gusty winds are very likely in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Satara and Sangli..., the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning moderate to intense spells of rain & gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad,Jalna,Parbhani,Hingoli,Latur,Beed, Osmanabad, Ahmednagar,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar, Satara & Sangli during next 3 -4 hrs pic.twitter.com/15OneiXcG3 — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 28, 2021

Heavy rain is also expected in several districts of Gujarat including Banaskantha, Valsad, Navsari, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Diu in the Saurashtra-Kutch region are also likely to get rainfall, weather office in Ahmedabad said.

In parts of east and central India, like Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, there is forecast of "widespread rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning" during the next five days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, the IMD tweeted.

Rainfall activity is expected to pick-up on July 1-2, along the Himalayan foothills of north Bihar, north Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the weather office said.

The northern limit of Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, according to the IMD.