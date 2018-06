The army is looking for possibility of more terrorists trying to infiltrate from Keran sector (File)

The army has killed three terrorists while they were trying to infiltrate into India at Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, 94 kilometres from state capital Srinagar. Security forces have intensified patrolling in the sector.Only two days ago, Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited the district and met with residents of the border area. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh had accompanied him.